Maresca clarifies preferred roles for Chelsea’s attacking players

Enzo Maresca has clarified where each of his attackers will ideally play this season – as he once again hit back at the suggestion that he has too many players.

The size of Chelsea’s squad has come under scrutiny, and with winger Jadon Sancho impressing on his debut against Bournemouth last weekend, head coach Maresca was asked if his latest signing could also provide competition for Noni Madeke on the right flank.

Maresca said: “I will clarify that as left wingers, we have Jadon and Mykhailo Mudryk. As a right winger, we have Noni and Pedro Neto.

“As attacking midfielders, we have Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. As a number nine, we have Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

“There are not too many players. We have two players in each position.”

Maresca added that some of those options, like Nkunku, are versatile enough to play in other attacking areas, and that he will set up his team however he sees fit, depending on the opponent.

“Pedro was playing as a left winger [earlier this season] because Jadon was not here. Between Mudryk and Pedro, I preferred Pedro for that game. That does not mean I will always prefer Pedro,” he said.

“The squad is quite clear in terms of positions,[but] for sure we can move them.”

Meanwhile, Maresca has admitted he is unsure when Reece James will return from injury.







