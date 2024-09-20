Maresca unsure when James will return for Chelsea

Reece James’ return from injury has been “delayed” and Enzo Maresca is unsure when the Chelsea captain will be available again.

The 24-year-old has not played this season after suffering yet another injury setback during training.

James missed much of last term after he had surgery in an attempt to fix a recurring hamstring problem.

“His injury is a bit delayed. The most important thing for him and for any injury is that they come back when they are 100%, and Reece is still out,” head coach Maresca said ahead of Chelsea’s London derby against West Ham.

“Unfortunately we don’t have an idea at the moment,” he added, when asked about a possible return date.

“In terms of injuries in the past, we always hope we can find the right solution. In this case he has been very unlucky.”

Maresca also confirmed Malo Gusto will not be in the squad to face West Ham. The right-back was ruled out of Chelsea’s win at Bournemouth last weekend after suffering a thigh injury against Crystal Palace.

Enzo Fernandez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who also missed the last game through illness, will be available.







