Maresca backs George to lead Chelsea’s attack in vital final game

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he has full faith that Tyrique Goerge can lead the line in the crucial final Premier League game of the season.

The Blues will face fellow top-five chasers Nottingham Forest with a Champions League place up for grabs.

Academy graduate George, 19, impressed as the front man as when deputising for the suspended Nicolas Jackson in the 1-0 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca said: “He was very good, very brave and a threat in behind. He was fighting against important defenders. He had the penalty moment, so he did very well.

“Absolutely 100% he can do it against Nottingham Forest.”

Marc Cucurella’s second-half header kept Chelsea in pole position to secure Champions League football next season.

Cucurella timed his run perfectly to meet an exquisite Reece James cross and grab the only goal of an otherwise uninspiring match with less than 20 minutes left.

It left Chelsea fourth in the table and close to returning to Europe’s premier competition.

Before the deadlock was broken, Chelsea thought they had won a penalty when George went down inside the box as keeper Andre Onana rushed out to push away the ball.

A spot-kick was initially awarded but a VAR check showed Onana got the ball first.

“A very important win. At this stage of the season it’s important to win games,” said Maresca.

“I think between the first half and the second half we created enough chances to deserve to win the game.”

Meanwhile, United boss Ruben Amorim defended his team selection.