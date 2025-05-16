Amorim defends team selection after Man Utd’s defeat at Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim defended his decision to select a surprisingly strong line-up for the game against Chelsea – despite having a European final against Tottenham on Wednesday.

United, beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, have endured a miserable season but could end it as Europa League winners, which would also secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

His team selection was therefore a surprise – and he suggested it was in part a response to United’s recent 2-0 defeat at home to West Ham.

“I didn’t like the feeling for the last game,” said Amorim.

He added: “We have two days to fully recover, two days to prepare and then another day before the final.

“The best way to prepare is to compete. But we are thinking about the final.”

United are 16th in the table and have now suffered 18 Premier League defeats this season.

“We have full knowledge of that. The best response is to prepare for the final and win that and then prepare for next season,” Amorim said.