Maresca annoyed by Chelsea’s first-half display

Enzo Maresca admitted he reacted angrily to Chelsea’s first-half performance against Lincoln.

The Blues had to come from behind to secure a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

After Rob Street’s first-half opener, Tyrique George’s equaliser three minutes after the interval was quickly followed by Facundo Buonanotte putting the visitors ahead – but they were pushed all the way by the League One side.

Asked if he had berated his players at half-time, head coach Maresca said: “Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely.”

He added: “I know some of them didn’t play these kind of games. I asked them how many times they had played against League One teams, because you need to play a different kind of game.

“It’s not the same game, because the desire is double from them. We struggled a bit in the first half but we were much better in the second half and we won the game. This has been a good experience.”

Chelsea still struggled after going ahead – partly because of an unconvincing performance from keeper Filip Jorgensen.

Freddie Draper had a header cleared off the line by Trevoh Chalobah and, a few minutes later, was unable to finish after Jorgensen spilled the ball.

And there was a major let-off for Chelsea in the 89th minute when Justin Obikwu squandered a great chance for the Imps, missing an open goal after Jorgensen had flapped at Tendayi Darikwa’s cross.

Asked about Jorgensen’s display, Maresca said: “I don’t know how many balls they put into the box. It was not easy for any keeper.

“It’s not easy because they bring so many players inside the box. It was not easy but we won the game.”