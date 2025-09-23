Chelsea through after surviving scare at Lincoln

Lincoln 1 Street (42′)

Chelsea 2

George (48′)

Buonanotte (50′)

Chelsea had to come from behind to secure a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

After Rob Street’s first-half opener, Tyrique George’s equaliser three minutes after the interval was quickly followed by Facundo Buonanotte putting the Blues ahead – but they were pushed all the way.

League One Lincoln were the better side in the first half and went close when Lewis Montsma fired against the post.

They continued to have the upper hand and went ahead after Enzo Fernandez’s mistake.

Fernandez’s casual pass to Trevoh Chalobah was intercepted by Ivan Varfolomieiev, whose header set up Street to slot past keeper Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea hit back with two goals in the space of as many minutes early in the second half.

George hauled them level with a cracking half-volley that went in off the post, and then turned provider to set up Buonanotte, who evaded two challenges before tucking away his first goal for Chelsea since arriving on loan from Brighton.

Lincoln threatened again, though, and Freddie Draper had a header cleared off the line by Chalobah and, a few minutes later, was unable to finish after the unconvincing Jorgensen spilled the ball.

The lively Draper then shot into the side netting after sneaking between Malo Gusto and Jorrel Hato.

And there was a major let-off for Chelsea in the 89th minute when Justin Obikwu squandered a great chance for the Imps, missing an open goal after Jorgensen had flapped at Tendayi Darikwa’s cross.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Fernandez (Cucurella 70), Santos, Garnacho (Estevao 59), Buonanotte (Walsh 95), Gittens (Neto 70), George (Mheuka 70).

Subs not used: Slonina, James, Caicedo, Harrison.