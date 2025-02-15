Maresca annoyed after Chelsea’s ‘worst performance’

Enzo Maresca admitted Chelsea’s woeful showing at Brighton was their worst performance since he took over as boss.

They were beaten 3-0 at the Amex Stadium – six days after the Seagulls knocked them out of the FA Cup there.

The result was a blow to Chelsea’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

“We can say it was the worst performance since I arrived,” Maresca said.

It was certainly a bad night for Chelsea. They were comprehensively outplayed and Noni Madueke went off in the first half after suffering a hamstring injury.

The travelling fans made their discontent clear.

And Maresca admitted: “They are completely right to be upset, especially in this moment of the season with the chance to bring this club where this club has to be.

“When you’re winning games the fans are happy and when you don’t win games the fans are upset.”







