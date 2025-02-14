Dismal Chelsea well beaten by Brighton

Brighton 3 Chelsea 0 27' Mitoma 38' Minteh 63' Minteh

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup by the Seagulls last weekend, they were two down at the interval after a nightmare first half in which Noni Madueke went off injured before goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh put Brighton in control.

Minteh scored again in the second half to seal Brighton’s win.

Mitoma netted a brilliant opener, controlling a long ball forward from keeper Bart Verbruggen with a sublime first touch before going past Trevoh Chalobah and firing home.

Chelsea momentarily thought they had equalised when Enzo Fernandez headed into the net, but the goal was disallowed for a push by the midfielder on Joel Veltman.

The hosts then doubled their lead with the help of some dire Blues defending.

Georginio Rutter was able to ease his way into the box and, after the Frenchman’s attempt to find Danny Welbeck was cut out by Levi Colwill, Chelsea dismally failed to clear their lines and Minteh thumped in.

The defending in the build-up to the third goal was poor as well.

Minteh combined with Welbeck and easily cut inside Marc Cucurella before firing past keeper Filip Jorgensen at his near post.

Jorgensen, recently brought in after ex-Brighton man Robert Sanchez had made a series of gaffes, himself looked unconvincing.

He should have stopped Mitoma’s strike for the first goal, was at fault again for the third and almost presented Brighton with a fourth when Joao Pedro was unable to capitalise after Jorgensen gave the ball straight to him.

And Chelsea had another let-off when Veltman’s shot hit the post late on.

Chelsea: Jorgensen; Gusto (James 65), Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo ( Dewsbury-Hall 65); Neto (George 65), Palmer, Madueke (Sancho 21);, Nkunku.

Subs not used: Sanchez, Adarabioyo, Anselmino, Acheampong, Amougou.







