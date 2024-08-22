Maresca allays Palmer injury fears and insists he wants to keep Madueke at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca was quick to allay fears that Cole Palmer picked up a significant injury towards the end of Chelsea’s Uefa Conference League play-off first leg against Serville.

Palmer, on as a substitute, appeared to be struggling with a hamstring problem in the final stages at Stamford Bridge, where the Blues won 2-0.

But head coach Maresca is hopeful the England forward will be available for Sunday’s game at Wolves.

He said: “Cole felt something but he looks fine. They have already checked him and he looks fine, looks OK, so hopefully it’s not any problem and he can be available for Sunday’s game.”







Goals from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueka gave Chelsea their first win under Maresca.

Nkunku scored with a penalty five minutes into the second half, having been brought down by Servette keeper Jeremy Frick after collecting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s pass.

And Madueke fired past Frick following a long ball forward from Enzo Fernandez.

There has been speculation about Madueke’s future but Maresca insisted he wants him to stay.

“Absolutely, but the reality is that until the transfer window closes anything can happen,” Maresca said.

“But Noni is the kind of player that I like. I like him, he is doing well, the only thing he has to improve is that he has to become consistent and then he will get minutes for sure.”

Chelsea are in a strong position going into next week’s second leg in Switzerland.

But they did not have it all their own way – there were boos from the home crowd after a goalless first half and still some discontent in the stands after that on occasions Chelsea moved the ball backwards rather than forward.

“The message is quite clear: we are in a moment where we are learning how to manage the game,” Maresca said.

“For me the intention to keep the ball is the correct one. I think overall it was important tonight to win the game, There were many good things.

“I really liked the team, on the ball and off the ball. I think the team was very aggressive, created chances, but because we are in a process there are some moments we can manage better. That is nor,al.”







