Chelsea v Servette player ratings

Goals from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueka gave Chelsea a win – their first under Enzo Maresca – in the first leg of the Uefa Conference League play-off. Here's how we rated each Blues player in the 2-0 victory over Swiss side Servette.









Filip Jorgensen: 8

Made a smart save in the 13th minute from an angled drive by Servette midfielder Dereck Kutesa and another from Jeremy Guiliemenot late on. Impressive on his debut.

Renato Veiga: 6

The Blues’ summer signing from Basel managed to keep counterpart Kutesa quiet for the majority of the game.

Benoit Badiashile: 6

Servette’s attack proved relatively straightforward for the former Monaco defender to cope with, but he was susceptible on occasions when the Swiss side should have made more from their opportunities.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7

A decent debut tonight for the centre-half following his move from Fulham. Was invariably alert to the threat of Servette’s towering striker Enzo Crivelli.

Axel Disasi: 6

Solid enough. Substituted for Malo Gusto with head coach Enzo Maresca clearly keen to give as many players as possible game time.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 6

Very lively and combative start to the game from the midfielder. Faded as the game wore on, however.

Moises Caicedo: 7

A busy night, helping the midfield largely control possession.

Pedro Neto: 6

Another recent signing in a much changed line-up. He drew a good save from visiting keeper Jeremy Frick with a flashing shot.

Christopher Nkunku: 7

Quiet first half but was upended by Frick in the 47th minute, resulting in a penalty. And the forward duly obliged from the spot to put Chelsea ahead.

Marc Guiu: 5

Worked hard up front bInexplicably missed a chance to double the hosts’ lead when he missed slotting home into an empty goal. Replaced in the second half by Cole Palmer.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 7

Showed dashes of aggression early on. Should have done better than to pull a shot wide of the post from 20 yards out. Caused occasional difficulties with his direct style on the left side of attack.

Enzo Fernandez: 7

Effective after coming on and provided a great assist for Noni Madueke to net the Blues’ second of the night.

Cole Palmer: 6

The England international came off the bench to a rousing reception from the Stamford Bridge faithful when he replaced Nkunku.

Noni Madueke: 7

Came on for Neto in the 57th minute. Crashed home Chelsea’s second goal from close range after fastening on to a fine pass by Fernandez.







