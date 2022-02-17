Loftus-Cheek back in training after injury

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to training after three weeks out injured.

The midfielder could be in the Chelsea squad for Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace, where he previously spent a season on loan.

Loftus-Cheek picked up a knock during the recent international break, missed the FA Cup tie against Plymouth and did not travel to Abu Dhabi for the World Club Cup.







Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to give an update on Reece James’ fitness at a press conference on Friday.

James has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against Brighton on 29 December but has been hoping to return at Selhurst Park.

Mason Mount is expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks with an ankle problem.







