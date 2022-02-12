Havertz’s extra-time penalty wins Club World Cup for Chelsea

Kai Havertz’s penalty three minutes from the end of extra time won the Club World Cup for Chelsea.

They beat Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1 in the final in Abu Dhabi, where Romelu Lukaku put the European champions in front by heading home Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross 10 minutes into the second half.

After a handball by Thiago Silva, Raphael Veiga equalised with a penalty and the game went to extra time.







But Havertz restored Chelsea’s lead from the spot after Luan was adjudged to have handled.

Luan was sent off seconds from the end for a crude challenge on Havertz.

Boss Thomas Tuchel was back on the touchline, having missed the semi-final against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal after recently testing positive for Covid-19.

And keeper Edouard Mendy was back in the Chelsea side following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

But on a less positive note for the Blues, Mason Mount went off injured just after the half-hour mark.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen (Sarr 90), Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic (Ziyech 90), Hudson-Odoi (Saul 77), Mount (Pulisic 31), Havertz, Lukaku (Werner 76).







