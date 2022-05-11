Leeds v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea brushed aside struggling Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road. Here’s how we rated the Blues players on a comfortable evening.

Edouard Mendy: 6

Did not have a single save to make all evening.







Reece James: 8

Given the freedom of West Yorkshire down the Chelsea right in a typically swashbuckling display. Set up the opener for Mount after he was allowed to advance forward unpressured and tee up his fellow England international. Always involved as Leeds had no idea how to stop a wave of attacks.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

A solid presence on the right side of the back three albeit against a toothless Leeds attack that offered next to nothing going forward. Used his pace to nullify the few moments of potential danger from the hosts.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Started the move that led to the first goal after just four minutes. Won’t have had many easier away days in a Chelsea career that is drawing to a close for the Real Madrid-bound German defender. Dealt with everything that came his way in an efficient manner.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Like his central defensive partners, the classy Dane had little to do all evening and was allowed to drift forward and use the ball wisely from the back all evening.

Marcos Alonso: 6

A very comfortable evening for the Spaniard after Daniel James was shown red for a shocking challenge midway through the first half that essentially ended any hope of Leeds getting anything from the game.

Jorginho: 7

Neat and tidy and linked up play well on an evening when Chelsea dominated. Dropped deep to allow substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek to roam forward as much as possible.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

On the end of a terrible challenge that earned James a straight red card in the first half that forced him to limp off with an ankle injury that could rule him out of Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Mason Mount: 9

A fine performance. Tormented Leeds all night with his clever movement and one-touch passing. Fired Chelsea ahead with a cracking finish after just four minutes to silence the home crowd then set up the second with an exquisite back-heel to Christian Pulisic. Started the move for the third by winning the ball in midfield with a fine tackle.

Christian Pulisic: 7

A decent display from the American forward. Slotted home Chelsea’s second goal from the edge of the box with a calm finish and almost grabbed a second with a strike that flew just wide.

Romelu Lukaku: 8

His two goals against Wolves on Saturday were evidently a huge boost to his confidence. Played a key role in the build up to the first goal and had the ball on the net with a neat finish but was marginally offside. Got the goal his fine display deserved late on with an emphatic finish.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Continued his impressive recent form after coming on for the injured Kovacic. Brought the ball forward in majestic fashion on numerous occasions against a depleted Leeds midfield in a dominant Chelsea display.







