Lampard plans talks with Kepa and Caballero

Frank Lampard has said he intends to talk to both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero following Chelsea’s signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edoaurd Mendy.

The 28-year-old joined from Rennes on Thursday and is expected to become the new number one, although Saturday’s game against West Brom is too soon for him to make his debut.







Lampard said on Friday that he had not been able to speak to either of his goalkeepers on the day Mendy arrived,

“I will have a conversation with him and Caballero in 24 hours or so,” Lampard added.

“I have a very good line of communication with both of them. It’s important there is a very positive feeling between the goalkeepers and I am sure there will be. There is good competition between them.”

Kepa has started both of Chelsea’s Premier League games so far, but made an error leading to a goal in each game, while Caballero impressed in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley, making numerous fine saves and keeping a clean sheet.







