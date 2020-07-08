Lampard on Abraham and Kepa’s confidence, Jorghino’s future, Willian, Gilmour’s display and more

Chelsea Frank Lampard saw his side hang on for a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace yesterday evening. Here’s what the Blues boss had to say at his post-match press conference following the victory at Selhurst Park.









On whether Chelsea rode their luck

“In the last five minutes maybe, yes. But we should have had the game under much more control at that point.

“At 2-0 we should have carried on and controlled the game better. Then at 3-2 we had a lot of chances in the second half.

“It invites pressure and in the end Kepa makes a great save, Kurt Zouma makes a great tackle, and in those last moments it was nerve wracking for us.”

On whether Chelsea were right to keep playing when Gary Cahill was injured in the build-up to the first goal

“They did the right thing to continue. Any team would continue in that situation.

“We have the referee to make those decisions and we carry on playing. Those are the rules as we know.”

On the importance of Tammy Abraham scoring

“It was really important for Tammy because he’s desperate for goals.

“He hasn’t scored for a while and that can happen to a striker.

“So it helps his confidence and it’s good for me – it gives me other options. I’m pleased with him.”

On Christian Pulisic impressing again

“I knew the talent he had and I wanted to help him when he first got here because this is a physical league – I think the best league.

“We tried to manage the beginning and he came in and played great for us and unfortunately had quite a bad injury.

“But the hunger he has and the quality he’s showing, and the end product – which is the main thing for me – he’s been fantastic.”

On whether Kepa was at fault for Wilfried Zaha’s goal

“I haven’t seen it back. I know Wilfried caught it really well. I will see it back.

“He made a great save at the end. His fingertip save was huge for us. Credit to him for that one and we’ll analyse the other one.”

On whether that late save might help Kepa’s confidence

“It can be big. It can be important. Confidence is huge when you’re in that individual position.

“He should be boosted and his team-mates should be boosted because he at the end of the day saved us a group two points.

“I’m really pleased with him. We need that. To be a top team we need our keeper making those sort of saves to pull you through and he did that today.”

On Zouma’s crucial tackle near the end

“It was fantastic from Kurt and at Watford he played a really good game as well; imposing with his defending and good on the ball. That’s everything I want.

“Defenders might not always get the credit for those, but his was definitely a point-saving tackle at the end and saved us two points. I’m really pleased with him.”

On starting with Billy Gilmour rather than Jorginho

“The two games Billy played before lockdown, against Liverpool – who are the best team in the world – and Everton, (he was) fantastic.

“He trains like that as well. So does Jorginho – they train really well.

“I’ve got to make difficult choices. It doesn’t mean anything about the future of Jorginho, Billy or anyone else.

“You saw the impact Jorginho had calming the team when he came on at the end. I know he can give us that.”

On Willian

“He was extremely influential – him and Christian are a big threat for us at the minute.

“The impact Willian has had in games at the moment – his speed and how he travels with the ball and his quality, which we all see.

“I’m so pleased with him. He’s been brilliant for us. Willian deserves huge credit.”







