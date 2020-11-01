Lampard hails keeper Mendy’s impact for Chelsea

Frank Lampard believes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been the key factor in Chelsea’s defensive improvement following his arrival from Rennes in Sepetember.

The Senegal stopper was brought to Stamford Bridge following a series of blunders by Kepa Arrizabalaga, who cost the Blues £71.6m – a record for a goalkeeper – two years ago.







Mendy is yet to concede a goal in the two Champions League and three Premier League matches he has played for the Blues and Lampard said his confidence between the sticks has rubbed off on a defence that conceded nine goals in the first five Premier League matches of the season.

“Edouard has come in and from the first game he played showed his security and that is what we are striving for and clearly what we need,” Lampard said.

“We said we wanted competition and it is up to the players to show their own qualities and he has shown them.

“It is not just him, Thiago (Silva) has come in during that period as well and what we are working towards is discipline as a team, defending the box and that has been a constant for us.

“I think we have to give credit to individuals as well as the collective and he has done really well.

“When you bring players in you want to see how they are in the group because you never really know.

“He has settled in really well. He’s engaging, wants to to talk and make relationships with the players in front of him.

“It’s been a good start for him and I am pleased.”







