Impressive Chelsea see off Burnley

Burnley 0 Chelsea 3 27' Ziyech 63' Zouma 70' Werner

Hakim Ziyech scored his first Premier League goal as Chelsea brushed aside struggling Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Moroccan, who followed up on his impressive full debut against FK Krasnodar in midweek with another sparkling display, beat Nick Pope from the edge of the box effort in the 27th minute after Tammy Abraham nodded a Reece James cross into his path.







Burnley offered little in attack and the visitors doubled their lead early in the second half when the unmarked Kurt Zouma headed home Mason Mount’s corner for his third goal of the season.

Timo Werner, who was a late inclusion in the starting line-up after Christian Pulisic injured himself in the warm-up, added a third with a fine finish to seal the win.

The German striker was put clear by Ziyech, after the impressive James cut out a wayward pass, and fired past the helpless Pope.

Burnley, who are still looking for their first win of the season, rarely troubled the Chelsea defence and were saved from going 4-0 down when an offside flag ruled out Olivier Giroud’s close-range strike.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Havertz (Jorginho 86), Mount, Ziyech (Hudson-Odoi 73), Werner, Abraham (Giroud 77).

Subs not used: Caballero, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Ziger.







