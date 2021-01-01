Lampard gives updates on James and Ziyech ahead of Man City game



Reece James has been ruled out of Chelsea’s game against Manchester City.

James, who has recently had a knee injury, is now nursing a hamstring problem.







Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech is back in training following his hamstring injury, although a decision has yet to be taken on whether he will be involved on Sunday.

Ziyech has not featured for the Blues since suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-1 win over Leeds on 5 December.

Boss Frank Lampard said: “Hakim is fit to train and has trained for two or three days, so I will have to make that decision in terms of if he is fit to start.

“Other than that, Reece is out. He has a small hamstring problem.”

Chelsea are level with City in the Premier League table, both sides having 26 points but Chelsea having played two games more.







