Lampard gives updates on James and Ziyech ahead of Man City game

By

Chelsea defender Reece James
Reece James has been ruled out of Chelsea’s game against Manchester City.

James, who has recently had a knee injury, is now nursing a hamstring problem.


Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech is back in training following his hamstring injury, although a decision has yet to be taken on whether he will be involved on Sunday.

Ziyech has not featured for the Blues since suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-1 win over Leeds on 5 December.

Boss Frank Lampard said: “Hakim is fit to train and has trained for two or three days, so I will have to make that decision in terms of if he is fit to start.

“Other than that, Reece is out. He has a small hamstring problem.”

Chelsea are level with City in the Premier League table, both sides having 26 points but Chelsea having played two games more.