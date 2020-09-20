Lampard explains decision to replace Loftus-Cheek against Liverpool

Frank Lampard says he brought Mateo Kovacic in against Liverpool because he wants Chelsea’s ball retention to be better.

Kovacic is available again after suspension and his inclusion is boss Lmapard’s only change from the recent win against Brighton.







The Croatian has replaced Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who struggled in the Brighton game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lampard explained: “Different games bring different problems.

“We’re playing the team that were the best in the country by a long way last season and Kovacic gives you some presence in midfield.

“We want to play more and get on the ball. Against Brighton it was tough for us to do that for different reasons but today hopefully we can get more of the ball out there.”

Loftus-Cheek is not in the matchday squad – and neither is Antonio Rudiger.

Marcos Alonso keeps his place in the side, so club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is again on the bench.

See also: Christensen sent off as Chelsea are beaten by Liverpool







