Christensen sent off as Chelsea are beaten by Liverpool

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2

Andreas Christensen’s sending-off just before half-time led to Chelsea being well beaten at Stamford Bridge.

The Dane saw red for bringing down Sadio Mane as a simple counter-attack left the Blues exposed and Mane was the man to take advantage after the interval.







The Liverpool striker headed home the opening goal after a decent move on the left.

And he chased his own poor pass to close down Kepa Arrizabalaga, who disastrously dallied in possession, to secure the win soon after.

The Blues wasted a glorious and unlikely chance to get back into the match when Jorginho saw his penalty saved by Alisson after the excellent Timo Werner was felled.

Chelsea had manfully stayed in the contest, but the missed spot-kick ended their hopes of salvaging a point and Liverpool had little trouble in seeing out the victory.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic (Barkley 79), Mount, Havertz (Tomori 45), Werner (Abraham 79)

Subs not used: Caballero, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Azpilicueta.







