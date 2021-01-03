Lampard explains decision to play Werner as central striker



Frank Lampard said he opted to deploy Timo Werner in his preferred central position because he could help Chelsea get in behind the Manchester City defence.

Werner has played out wide for the Blues this season but boss Lampard decided to give him a chance in the middle against City, with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud on the bench.







Lampard explained: “Timo can clearly play in a central area. We’ve used him on the wing at times this season for different reasons.

“Man City can have lots of possession. Can we find some space behind them? That sort of stuff is Timo’s game.”

Meanwhile, Hakim Ziych is back after injury and plays in the same Chelsea starting line-up with Christian Pulisic for the first time.







