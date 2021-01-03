By James Ross 03/01/2021 Live updates as Chelsea boss Frank Lampard speaks at his post-match press conference after his side’s 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester City. See also: Lampard explains decision to play Werner as central striker
Robinson Baker
03/01/2021 @ 8:08 pm
Lampard started well but right now he has lost touch and Chelsea is drifting down the ladder. If urgent steps are not taken fast, I am afraid Chelsea might find themselves fighting relegation battle.
Vincent Enganayi
03/01/2021 @ 7:17 pm
When a keeper lets in three goals I told you long back you have to change because did you know that if you risk you get high gains I told you long back that is why we don’t find English coaches coaching the top three clubs in the country because of lacking the courage to change.Please try to listen and you should have gone with young players they will give you 120% remember that Kanye and your midfielders were doing nothing Mount need to be on the bench so that next time he will play the best game