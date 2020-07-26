Lampard explains Willian’s absence against Wolves and decision to drop Kepa

Click here for live text commentary from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga for their crucial final Premier League match of the season was because the Spanish keeper has had some “really difficult times”.

The world’s most expensive keeper Kepa, at £71.6m, has been widely criticised this season and was on the receiving end of more following the 5-3 defeat against Liverpool.







The Blues only need a draw at home to Wolves to qualify for next season’s Champions League. But a defeat could let in both Manchester United and Leicester City, who meet at the King Power Stadium.

Lampard said dropping Kepa was “just a choice” and nothing to do with injury.

“Kepa has had some difficult times so I am playing Willy (Caballero),” Lampard told Sky.

Kepa was among the substitutes, but there was no place for Willian, who has been a key figure under Lampard.

Lampard added: “Willian is injured so Christian Pulisic comes into the team and he would have played anyway, the way he is playing after coming back from his injury.”

Lampard’s side would still qualify if Leicester lose to United but Lampard has been strong in his promise to go all out for victory against Europa League-chasing Wolves, a stance he repeated in his pre-match interview.

“It is two teams who will try to win the game,” Lampard said. “They are a great team, who are fantastically well managed. It will be a really competitive match.”

