Chelsea beat Wolves to seal Champions League place

Chelsea 2 Wolves 0 45' Mount 45' Giroud

Two goals in first-half injury time sealed Chelsea’s Champions League spot for next season.

Mason Mount superbly whipped home a 25-yard free-kick and then set up Olivier Giroud for the second.







Chelsea counter-attacked and, after good work by Christian Pulisic, Mount played the ball through to Giroud, who went past keeper Rui Patricio and held off Conor Coady to apply the finish.

Chelsea, who will face Arsenal in the FA Cup final next weekend, finished the season in fourth place.

Manchester United’s win at Leicester meant they finished above the Blues on goal difference.

With his side needing only a point to finish in the top four, boss Frank Lampard dropped keeper Kepa Arrizabalga, who was replaced by Willy Caballero.

Chelsea have looked vulnerable defensively for much of the season but were comfortable against a Wolves side who were well organised but never seemed likely to launch a second-half comeback.

Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, James, Jorginho (Barkley 88), Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek 84), Alonso, Pulisic (Hudson-Odoi 78), Giroud (Abraham 84), Mount (Pedro 84).

Subs not used: Kepa, Christensen, Emerson, Tomori.







