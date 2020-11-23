Lampard eager for Giroud to stay at Chelsea

Boss Frank Lampard says Olivier Giroud remains a vital part of his squad and he wants the unsettled Chelsea striker to stay.

The French international, his country’s second highest goalscorer of all time, has only started one game so far this season despite playing a crucial role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League at the back of end of last term.







The 34-year-old has become increasingly linked with a move away from the Blues in the summer, with the speculation further increasing after his agent said Giroud needs more game time.

But Lampard said in his news conference before the Champions League game against Rennes on Tuesday: “Oli is very important. He played a lot of games last season and he will always want to play more, but he is a huge member of our squad and I want him to stay.

“I saw Oli’s agent’s quotes. I understand that he wants to play, but it has to be about the strength of the squad. He has a big contribution for us.

“I have a good relationship with him and if he feels differently [about staying] then we will have that conversation.”







