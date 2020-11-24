Rudiger says he wants to stay at Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has put thoughts of leaving Chelsea behind him and now considers himself a “permanent” part of Frank Lampard’s squad.

The Germany international looked set to depart Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, and right up to deadline day, with his national-team manager Joachim Low saying he “did everything” to try to leave.







But the imposing centre-half seems to have healed any rift with Lampard after telling German outlet SID of his short-term plans.

“I’m satisfied with how the situation has developed in the past weeks,” Rudiger said. “Now I see myself as a permanent part of the team.

“I had a tough time, so I also checked other transfer options but I received positive signals from the coaching team.”

Rudiger made his first Premier League start of the season at St James’ Park with Thiago Silva rested following his late return from international duty.

He had been left out of the squad altogether for four successive league matches before taking his place on the bench as an unused substitute for the three matches prior to the trip to Newcastle.







