Lampard determined to avoid ‘knee-jerk’ transfer deals

Frank Lampard has warned that it is vital Chelsea move carefully in the transfer market and avoid a “knee-jerk reaction” now the club can sign players.

The Fifa-imposed transfer ban being lifted means Lampard can add to his squad this month rather than have to wait until the summer.





He is keen to bring in new faces – and several players have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

But Lampard has promised to tread carefully and not upset the balance of his current squad, which includes a number of homegrown players who have helped the Blues launch a strong challenge for a top-four finish.

He said: “January is difficult for everybody: for players coming in – especially if they’re coming from a different league – for the club and for the settlement of the group. I think that’s why we have to think ultra-carefully.

“I don’t want to make some knee-jerk reaction to say: ‘Here’s my first big signing’ because we couldn’t sign anyone in the summer. I want to do the right thing for the club.”

Lampard has also insisted that neither Ross Barkley nor Willian will leave Chelsea during this month’s transfer window.

Barkley is reportedly wanted on loan by West Ham, while Willian is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move but is discussing a new deal with the club.

“There’s no talk here of Ross Barkley going anywhere. He’s our player, he’s played the last couple of games and done very well,” Lampard said.

“Ross hasn’t featured as much this year but I’ve got a lot of faith in Ross.

“So that (West Ham’s reported interest) was just news that I heard like everybody else and I’ve absolutely no feeling towards it (Barkley going). I’m very happy with him.

“Willian is not going anywhere. We know his contract is up at the end of the season. He’s in conversations with the club, which are still ongoing.”







