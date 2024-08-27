Kepa set to complete Bournemouth loan move

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to complete a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Bournemouth.

The Spanish goalkeeper, 29, previously played under Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola at Athletic Bilbao.

He has been out of favour at Chelsea for some time, although he is expected to have his contract with the club extended before the loan move is completed.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have agreed the signing of keeper Mike Penders, 19, from Belgian club Genk.







