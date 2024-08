Chelsea have agreed the signing of young goalkeeper Mike Penders from Genk.

Penders, who recently turned 19, is joining the Blues for around £17m and will spend the rest of this season on loan with the Belgian side.

He has signed an eight-year contract with Chelsea, having attracted interest from several other clubs.

Last month, while still 18, he made his Genk debut, becoming the third youngest keeper to play in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League.