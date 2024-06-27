Keeper Cumming leaves Chelsea to join Oxford

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has left Chelsea after 16 years with the club.

Cumming, 24, has made a permanent move to Oxford United, where he spent the second half of last season on loan.







He played 23 times for the U’s, helping the club win promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

“I’m coming back to a place where I feel comfortable and it’s a club that is ambitious and wants to go in the right direction,” said Cumming.

“I learned a lot from my time here and I was desperate for this opportunity to step up and play in the Championship.

“I now need to prove to everyone here that I can play at this level and I’m very confident in doing that.”

A product of Chelsea’s academy, Cumming did not make a first-team appearance for the Blues.

Prior to joining Oxford he had loan spells at Stevenage, Gillingham and Milton Keynes Dons







