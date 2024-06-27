Chelsea interested in Nottingham Forest defender
Chelsea are interested in Nottingham Forest’s Brazilian defender Murillo.
The centre-back, who turns 22 next week, impressed for Forest in the Premier League last season.
He moved to the City Ground from Corinthians last summer, having been tracked by a number of other clubs.
Chelsea are keen to strengthen their options in central defence following the departure of veteran defender Thiago Silva.
The Blues recently signed Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer after he rejected a new contract at Fulham.
Murillo has been identified as another possible signing and Forest have been approached about a potential deal.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu.