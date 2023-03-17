Kante could return for Chelsea but Mount set to withdraw from England squad

N’Golo Kante could return to the Chelsea squad for Saturday’s home match against Everton, Graham Potter says.

The midfielder, who has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, has been out for seven months with hamstring trouble.

But he recently resumed training and looks like being among the substitutes for this weekend’s game at Stamford Bridge.







However, Mason Mount is still recovering from an abdominal injury and will miss out along with Raheem Sterling.

Sterling’s hamstring problem meant he was not included in the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Mount was called up, but Blues boss Potter says he will not be fit enough to play for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Potter explained: “Mason has been struggling with his pubic bone. He was not 100% for the last game (against Leicester) and is still not quite there. He will miss the England camp too.

“N’Golo has a chance of being in the squad. It’s the first time under me, so that’s fantastic.

“He’s a top player and has been a huge miss, so it’s great for us that he’s back.”







