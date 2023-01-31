Jorginho heading to Arsenal as Chelsea look to finalise Fernandez deal

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho for around £12m.

The 31-year-old Italy international, who joined the Blues from Napoli in 2018 in a £57m move, is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho has made more than 120 appearances for the Blues and was part of the team that won the Champions League in 2021.

He departs with Chelsea looking to finalise the signing of Benfrica midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £105m.







