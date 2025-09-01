Jackson completes pre-deadline move to Bayern

Nicolas Jackson has joined Bayern Munich.

The striker has moved on a season-long loan with an obligation for the German club to buy him at the end of the season.

Jackson was about to sign for Bayern at the weekend but Chelsea pulled the plug after striker Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury against Fulham.

But Jackson and Bayern were keen for the move to happen and continued to push for an agreement.

Chelsea agreed to the deal – and recalled Marc Guiu from a season-long loan at Sunderland to cover for Delap’s absence.