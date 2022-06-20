Inter Milan chief confirms club are in Lukaku talks

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that the club are in talks to take Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro.

The Belgium striker left Inter last summer for a second spell at Chelsea, but he struggled for form last season and has made it clear he wants to return to the Italian side.

Inter, who sold him for £97.5m, are looking to take Lukaku on loan.







Speaking on Radio Rai, Marotta said Inter were keen to agree deals for Lukaku and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

“Lukaku and Dybala are our targets,” he said.

“We need to consider the financial issues. We are in talks with these two players and will be happy if we sign them. If we do not, we will consider different targets.”

