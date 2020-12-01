Hudson-Odoi praised for reaction to being dropped

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says Callum-Hudson Odoi’s response to being left out of the squad for Sunday’s Premier League game against Tottenham has been “bang on” and the England winger will feature in the Champions League game against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Lampard has been critical of Hudson-Odoi’s training in the past, and the 20-year-old has only started five games this season – just one of which has come in the league.







But Lampard said Hudson-Odoi took the fact he would not be involved against Tottenham “very well”.

“It is not an easy conversation,” Lampard added. “All players want to play and I expect that.

“He will get minutes tomorrow and it is up to him to show when he plays that he deserves to start. There is competition. That’s the reality of playing for Chelsea.

“I have been really pleased with Callum’s training lately. His training, attitude and work ethic at the minute is bang on,” something, Lampard added, that had been “reflected in the way he has been playing”.

Lampard continued: “I have tough decisions when I have a fully-fit squad, as we pretty much do now, to leave out players who have worked hard during the week.

“But I did speak to him personally. I want him to understand where he is at the minute, which is in a progression.

“He is getting better. I want to see more of the same and see that progression going.

“If there are times he is not starting or not in the squad I want him to remain positive. Callum’s reaction has been great.”

Lampard also revealed that Billy Gilmour is in contention to return to first-team action in Wednesday’s game.







