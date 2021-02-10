Harder scored twice as Chelsea Women beat Arsenal

Two goals from Pernille Harder helped Chelsea return to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 Women’s Super League victory over Arsenal at a freezing Kingsmeadow.

The Danish forward struck twice in the second half with Fran Kirby adding a late third as the champions bounced back from Sunday’s shock defeat to Brighton to move six points clear at the top of the table.







Both sides had chances to take the lead in an end-to-end first half with Arsenal’s Vivienne Midema denied by the legs of Ann-Katrin Berger after jinking her way into the box.

Kirby then saw her 35th minute effort stopped by a superb diving save from Lydia Williams, with Arsenal’s Australian goalkeeper diving full-stretch to palm away low shot that seemed destined for the bottom corner.

But it took just three minutes after the restart for the hosts to open the scoring when Danish forward Harder’s low drive crept into the bottom left corner after she was teed up by Kirby.

Sam Kerr should have doubled Chelsea’s lead after racing onto Millie Bright’s clearance and sprinting clear into the Arsenal box, but with only international teammate Williams to beat she smashed her shot off the bar.

But the champions didn’t have to wait long for second goal when Harder scored her second in emphatic style, finding the top corner with a firm effort from just inside the box.

Arsenal pushed hard to find a way back into the game but Chelsea’s defence, held firm, with Berger once again keeping out the Gunners when she clawed away Kate McCabe’s shot.

England striker Kirby then added some extra gloss to scoreline with a deserved and well-taken goal in the final minute.

Chelsea: Berger, Mjelde, Bright, Eriksson, Andersson, Ingle, Leupolz (Cuthbert 62), Ji (England 74), Harder, Kirby, Kerr (Reiten 82). Subs not used: Telford, Blundell, Carter, Fleming, Charles, Spence.

