Hayes hails Chelsea defence after WSL win over Arsenal

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praised her side’s defence after they bounced back from Sunday’s shock defeat against Brighton to beat Arsenal 3-0 in Wednesday’s Women’s Super League game at Kingsmeadow.

Two second-half strikes from Pernille Harder and a late Fran Kirby goal sealed victory over the Gunners to stretch the Blues’ lead at the top of the table to six points.

Despite the efforts in front of goal from Danish striker Harder, the world’s most expensive female player, and Kirby, Hayes was more keen to single out the efforts of her back four who kept out a vibrant Gunners side.

England centre-back Millie Bright and skipper Magdalena Eriksson were an imposing presence at the back for the Blues, particularly in the first half when Arsenal enjoyed their best spell of the game.

“We can talk about Pernille Harder and her goals and she showed the dressing room her quality, so did Fran, but for me the real performances in the team was the defending,” Hayes said.

Hayes added the win was the perfect response to their first league defeat in 33 matches and demonstrated the mental strength her side boast.

“Everybody knows what the standards are at Chelsea and it is not always easy to live with internally,” she said.

“The pressure and the expectation is relentless.

“But it is a place for the best to thrive and only the best with the highest standards will keep this dream machine flying and that is the demand I place on them and I won’t compromise on that.

“To see the response of the team demonstrates that is where the team wants to go and when you have them standards they are kept by everyone in the group.”









See also: Harder scored twice as Chelsea Women beat Arsenal







