Guiu and George vying to lead Chelsea’s attack against Ajax

Enzo Maresca says Marc Guiu is not guaranteed to start in Chelsea’s Champions League game against Ajax at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The striker has impressed when coming off the bench and may well get his chance to start because Joao Pedro is suspended for the game.

Tyrique George is also in contention for the Blues, though.

“We have Marc,” head coach Maresca said. “We also have Tyrique, who has played as a nine in the past.

“He (George) played well when he played against Benfica as a nine. We have different options. We have a warm-up session this afternoon and then we decide.

“We trust Marc. He was playing with confidence. We gave him Premier League games. So we show in the past we trust Marc and now he is again with us and he is going to play games for sure.”

Enzo Fernandez remains a doubt for the Ajax game. The Argentine is nursing a knee problem.

Maresca said: “He took part in the session yesterday [Monday] and we have one more session and we will decide tomorrow.

“It is not something we have to be worried about. We need to protect Enzo.”

Meanwhile, Liam Delap is “very close” to returning to action for Chelsea following his hamstring injury.