Delap ‘very close’ to returning for Chelsea

Liam Delap is “very close” to returning to action for Chelsea following his hamstring injury.

Head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed that the striker, who had to be replaced against Fulham – just 14 minutes into his second start for the club – will soon be back in training.

Delap’s continued absence and Joao Pedro’s suspension means the Blues are likely to turn to Marc Guiu to lead the attack for Wednesday’s Champions League game against Ajax at Stamford Bridge, although Maresca says Tyrique George is also in the running.

Maresca explained: “Liam is not working with us yet; he is still out, but hopefully in the next few days he can take part in the sessions with us. He is very close.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Enzo Fernandez remains a doubt for the Ajax game. The Argentine is nursing a knee problem.

Maresca said: “He took part in the session yesterday [Monday] and we have one more session and we will decide tomorrow.

“It is not something we have to be worried about. We need to protect Enzo.”