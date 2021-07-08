Giroud on the verge of Chelsea exit



Olivier Giroud’s move to AC Milan appears to be on the verge of being finalised.

The 34-year-old Frenchman was a peripheral figure for Chelsea last season, with boss Thomas Tuchel selecting Timo Werner or sometimes Kai Havertz as a centre-forward.







The club took up an option to extend Giroud’s contract this summer but he is nevertheless set to move on.

He has scored 17 Premier League goals in 75 appearances for Chelsea since being signed from Arsenal in January 2018.

Tuchel is keen to bring in a top-class striker this summer.

Meanwhile, West Brom are looking to complete a deal to sign Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.







