Frank hails ‘underrated’ Pinnock after Brentford’s derby triumph

Thomas Frank hailed the “underrated” Ethan Pinnock after the defender’s goal helped Brentford beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

A bullet header from Pinnock opened the scoring early in the second half, before Bryan Mbeumo wrapped up the three points with a goal on the counter in stoppage time.

“I’ve actually been a little disappointed he doesn’t score more headers! We have joked with him about that, but he is a top, top player. He is underrated in my opinion,” said Bees boss Frank.







“If I’m a top club and I’m looking to sign a defender, I’m going for Ethan Pinnock. He is very, very underrated.”

Brentford became the first Premier League side in history to win on their first three trips to Stamford Bridge, after defeating Chelsea 4-1 in 2022 and 2-0 in April of this year.

Frank added: “I think another player that deserves praise today is Mark Flekken. He was excellent, and our defence was really good as I cannot recall us conceding big chance after big chance.

“I would have to go and watch the tape after the game, but today may have been Nathan Collins’ best game for Brentford. Since we signed him, you have to give them time to adapt to a new club and we feel like he is getting there.”

Brentford are now unbeaten in their past 13 London derbies, winning seven and drawing six.







