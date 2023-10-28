Chelsea need to be ‘nasty and clinical’ – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino demanded Chelsea be more “nasty and clinical” in front of goal following a 2-0 home defeat by Brentford.

Goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo made another day to forget at Stamford Bridge for Pochettino’s side – Chelsea’s ninth home defeat this year.

They were wasteful in the final third of the pitch and were punished by the Bees.

Pochettino said: “We need to blame ourselves because we weren’t nasty and clinical in front of goal.

“After the first half we should have scored, and we didn’t score. When you dominate and create chances while not conceding chances and the opponent cannot cross the halfway line, then you have to score.”

The result means Chelsea have won just once in their past 13 home games, with their last victory coming against Luton in August.

When asked if the current Chelsea squad has enough goals within it, Pochettino answered “at the moment, no.”

He added: “Sometimes you need a bit of luck to score and the goal after half-time changed the game. We cannot concede this type of goal because this type of mistake is why we lose the game.

“We played Arsenal here and played really well, and now you see this type of game today and we cannot score goals when the defensive block is so deep.

“We are not worried. We need to move on and win on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and then prepare for our next game, against Tottenham.”







