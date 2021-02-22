Former Chelsea star Canoville recovering and off critical list
Paul Canoville’s condition has improved, the foundation set up by the former Chelsea star have announced.
Canoville has been in intensive care at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital but is now off the critical list.
The Paul Canoville Foundation announced earlier this month that he was in a critical condition after suffering complications following emergency surgery.
The Southall-born 58-year-old was Chelsea’s first black player and established himself as a popular figure during a five-year spell at Stamford Bridge.
He was signed from Hillingdon Borough in 1981 and played a starring role in the team which won the Second Division title three years later.
GOOD NEWS: After weeks in ICU Paul is off the critical list. He’s facing a long road to full recovery but has started that journey.Huge thanks to awesome NHS staff! Get well cards now gratefully accepted at Chelsea & Westminster hospital SW10 by post 💙 #TeamCanners @ChelseaFc pic.twitter.com/KNKsE4VOUM
— Paul Canoville Foundation (@_PCFoundation) February 22, 2021
Canoville has been involved with his former club in recent years, working on Chelsea Foundation projects and as a host in hospitality areas at the Bridge.
