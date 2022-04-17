Tuchel keen for Loftus-Cheek to take ‘next steps’

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s exuberant goal celebration after scoring the opening goal in the 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace, saying it’s a sign of the midfielder’s growing self-belief.

The England international has been a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge for much of this season but has impressed in the the past three games, notably scoring against Palace at Wembley after coming off the bench.







Mason Mount wrapped up the victory to ensure a third consecutive FA Cup final appearance for the Blues, with Liverpool awaiting in next month’s final.

Tuchel said scoring was a big moment for Loftus-Cheek.

“He showed that in his celebration,” Tuchel added. “Normally he is a calm and quiet guy so to see him like this, jumping and celebrating, is good.

“He is the opposite of over-confidence. We need to instil this confidence into his body and into his game.

“These are the next steps for him, that he can absolutely feel how much influence he can have and that he shows everybody in the stadium his potential and not only us on the training pitch.

“These are the next steps and we will encourage him to do so. He has been involved in goals and assists in the past three games so it is very, very good.

“He was very, very strong in matches against Southampton and Real Madrid. He would have deserved to start but we expected a back four. We knew Ruben would have a big impact off the bench. I am very happy.”

Loftus-Cheek came on for Mateo Kovacic, who limped off midway through the first half.

Kovacic was “in pain and has a swollen ankle,” according to Tuchel., who added: “Let’s hope it is OK after the examination.”

The injury to Kovacic aside, Tuchel was delighted with the day’s work – describing the performance as “disciplined and solid” – and the way Chelsea controlled Palace’s counter-attacking threat.

“It was not the most exciting game to watch, but it was a challenge to keep up the focus and discipline. I am very proud we did not lose the focus for one second,” he added.







