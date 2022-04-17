Chelsea see off Palace to reach another FA Cup final

Chelsea 2 Crystal Palace 0 64' Loftus-Cheek 75' Mount

Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount took Chelsea through to a third consecutive FA Cup final.

Former Crystal Palace loanee Loftus-Cheek broke the deadlock at Wembley on 64 minutes with his first Blues goal for three years.

It came after Tyrick Mitchell stumbled and was robbed by Kai Havertz on the right-hand side.

Havertz’s attempt to get the ball into the box was deflected towards Loftus-Cheek, whose shot deflected in off Joachim Andersen.







Mount doubled the lead 11 minutes later by calmly slotting into the far corner after collecting Timo Werner’s pass.

Andersen missed a glorious chance to pull one back for Palace when he headed over from close range.

And in stoppage time, Romelu Lukaku, on as a substitute, side-footed against the post after being teed up by Werner.

Chelsea will return to Wembley to face Liverpool in the final on 14 May.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho (Kante 77), Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek 25), Alonso, Mount (Ziyech 77), Havertz (Lukaku 77), Werner.

Subs not used: Kepa, Pulisic, Saul, Sarr.







