Watford keen to re-sign Wiley on loan from Chelsea

Watford are keen to agree another loan deal with Chelsea for left-back Caleb Wiley.

The United States international left-back, 20, ended last season on loan with the Championship club and they want him back for next season.

Several other clubs have shown an interest in Wiley, who made 10 appearances for the Hornets.

He joined Watford in February after being recalled from a season-long loan at French club Strasbourg.

Wiley was signed from Atlanta United for £8.5m last summer. The loan move to France followed a few weeks later.

He is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ready to fend off interest in Enzo Fernandez from Real Madrid.