Tuchel hails ‘super-tired’ Chelsea after win at City

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thomas Tuchel praised his Chelsea players for a huge effort after they came from behind to win at 2-1 Manchester City.

Marcos Alonso’s goal in the final seconds secured the points against the champions-elect and took Chelsea a step closer to a top-four finish.







Blues boss Tuchel felt his team deserved enormous credit for another stellar performance despite their demanding recent schedule.

He said: “In the dressing room the guys are super-tired. Everybody who was out there gave his very last drop in intensity and work-rate.

“This is what you need to really feel the strong bond and strengthen your bond – these experiences, these wins, these big games.

“You need to be a bit lucky, but this group of players do everything to force the luck on our side.

“We have another big win and it increases our self-confidence in a very natural and healthy way.”

City felt they should have been awarded a penalty prior to Alonso’s winner for a challenge by Kurt Zouma on Raheem Sterling.

But Tuchel suggested Sterling was fortunate not to be sent off for a foul on Timo Wermer.

The German said: “I didn’t see it but have heard it was lucky for Raheem Sterling to be on the field because he had a huge foul against Timo Werner.

“But I absolutely admit that sometimes you need a bit of luck.”







