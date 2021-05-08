Man City v Chelsea player ratings
Marcos Alonso scored the winner in the final seconds as Chelsea came from behind to beat Manchester City. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.
Edouard Mendy: 7
Made a couple of routine first-half saves and did well keep out Sergio Aguero’s attempt at a Panenka penalty given that he had to quickly readjust his position.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 8
Typically defensively solid and got forward to good effect too, not least when teeing up Hakim Ziyech for the equaliser.
Andreas Christensen: 5
Looked unconvincing before losing out to Gabriel Jesus in the build-up to the City opener. Was injured in the process and had to go off.
Antonio Rudiger: 8
Had an excellent game. He was solid, composed and won numerous challenges.
Reece James: 8
Did really well on the right flank, where he caused City major problems throughout with his pace and eagerness to get crosses in.
Billy Gilmour: 7
Unlucky when a penalty was awarded after he collided with Gabriel Jesus. He was neat and tidy in midfield and helped Chelsea get control after a tough first half.
N’Golo Kante: 8
The Frenchman played an even bigger part in Chelsea wrestling back control in midfield. He was dominant, energetic and will be a vital player against City in the Champions League final.
Marcos Alonso: 7
Given a starting place and justified the decision with the winning goal and an all-round tidy display on the left.
Hakim Ziyech: 8
Caused City problems with his skill and movement – and levelled with a thumping left-footed strike.
Christian Pulisic: 6
Less effective than Ziyech for the most part, but did improve in the second half.
Timo Werner: 7
Once again he worked hard and contributed plenty but was poor in front of goal. His failure to stay onside led to a disallowed goal and he rarely looked like scoring. But he made amends by laying on the winner for Alonso.
Kurt Zouma: 7
On for the injured Christensen, Zouma was arguably fortunate not to concede a penalty with a challenge on Raheem Sterling, but before that he thwarted the England man with a superb tackle in the area.
Jorginho: 7
Played a big part in the win as he was calm and composed in midfield after coming on midway through the second half.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7
On for 16 minutes and certainly made an impact. He was involved in the build-up to the winner having earlier had a goal disallowed for being marginally offside.