Man City v Chelsea player ratings

Marcos Alonso scored the winner in the final seconds as Chelsea came from behind to beat Manchester City. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.


Edouard Mendy: 7

Made a couple of routine first-half saves and did well keep out Sergio Aguero’s attempt at a Panenka penalty given that he had to quickly readjust his position.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8

Typically defensively solid and got forward to good effect too, not least when teeing up Hakim Ziyech for the equaliser.

Andreas Christensen: 5

Looked unconvincing before losing out to Gabriel Jesus in the build-up to the City opener. Was injured in the process and had to go off.

Antonio Rudiger: 8

Had an excellent game. He was solid, composed and won numerous challenges.

Reece James: 8

Did really well on the right flank, where he caused City major problems throughout with his pace and eagerness to get crosses in.

Billy Gilmour: 7

Unlucky when a penalty was awarded after he collided with Gabriel Jesus. He was neat and tidy in midfield and helped Chelsea get control after a tough first half.

N’Golo Kante: 8

The Frenchman played an even bigger part in Chelsea wrestling back control in midfield. He was dominant, energetic and will be a vital player against City in the Champions League final.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Given a starting place and justified the decision with the winning goal and an all-round tidy display on the left.

Hakim Ziyech: 8

Caused City problems with his skill and movement – and levelled with a thumping left-footed strike.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Less effective than Ziyech for the most part, but did improve in the second half.

Timo Werner: 7

Once again he worked hard and contributed plenty but was poor in front of goal. His failure to stay onside led to a disallowed goal and he rarely looked like scoring. But he made amends by laying on the winner for Alonso.

Kurt Zouma: 7

On for the injured Christensen, Zouma was arguably fortunate not to concede a penalty with a challenge on Raheem Sterling, but before that he thwarted the England man with a superb tackle in the area.

Jorginho: 7

Played a big part in the win as he was calm and composed in midfield after coming on midway through the second half.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 7

On for 16 minutes and certainly made an impact. He was involved in the build-up to the winner having earlier had a goal disallowed for being marginally offside.