Maresca sure he has the backing of Chelsea’s owners

Enzo Maresca has insisted he retains the full support of Chelsea’s owners.

While the Blues advanced to the semi-finals of the Uefa Conference League on Thursday, the 2-1 loss at home to Legia Warsaw drew boos from some of the home fans at Stamford Bridge.

The Polish side looked the better team for large parts of the game.

Chelsea remain favourites to win the competition—with a semi-final clash against Swedish outfit Djurgarden awaiting – and are very much in the race for a Champions League spot, but the performance raised fresh concerns about the club’s trajectory under head coach Maresca.

But he struck a defiant tone ahead of this weekend’s west London derby against Fulham.

“We have spent almost all season in a Champions League spot,” he said.

“We are in a European semi-final. So why now do we need to change something?

I don’t have any doubt about what we are doing and the way we are doing.

“For different reasons we had setbacks, but for me this makes us stronger for the future.”

When asked whether he still felt the backing of Chelsea’s owners, the Italian said: “Absolutely yes, no doubt.”

Romeo Lavia is back in the squad after injury and in contention for Sunday’s game.